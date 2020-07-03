Integration Developer

Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.

2. Develop integration solutions using approved toolsets.

3. Adhere to the architectural framework.

4. Programme well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (BizTalk, SSIS, C#, SQL). Be skilled with SQL Server and Oracle databases, IBM DB2, BizTalk, SSIS, C# and XML & XSD scheme design.

5. Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

6. Perform code reviews.

7. 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

8. Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

9. Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.

Learn more/Apply for this position