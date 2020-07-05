SQL Developer

Job Objectives

•Proficiency in complex ETL processes

•Developing new ETL processes

•Maintaining and developing objects in MS SQL Server databases

•Maintaining and developing using SSIS

•Creating and scheduling Control-M jobs

•Identifying data accuracy, integrity and performance

•Contributing to architecture, database design and query optimisationQualifications• 3yr Diploma in Information SystemsExperienceEssential:

•5+ Years of experience with MS SQL/Transact SQL

•Working with high-volume transactional data

•Development of database schemas, creation of stored procedures and other processes that utilise SSIS and other ETL

Desirable:

•Experience on other relational databases is a plus (i.e. MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc)

•Experience or exposure with SQL server on AWS is a a plus (Amazon EC2, Amazon EBS, Amazon RDS, etc).

•C#/.NET experience is desirable

•Retail or financial services – experience with financial transactions and reconciliation data is desirable.Knowledge and Skills•Team Player with good communication skills

• Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail.

• Has acquired a broad understanding of IS concepts and database practices, particularly those used within the organisation.

• Shows evidence of leadership skills.

• Work effectively in teamsApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position