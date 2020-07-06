Analyst Developer: Back End

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the task and project design and development of all Capitec Bank Back-End applications

Experience

Min:

At least 3 years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment

At least 3 years proven BANCS experience and successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training

Experience in the following development languages: Cobol SQL JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent Unix



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Knowledge of: IT systems development processes Application development Standards and governance Testing practices Banking systems environment System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)



Ideal:

Solid understanding of: Banking business model Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)



Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles

Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility

Analysing

Analysing_Critical Thinking

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Analysing_Reading Effectively

Analysing_Solving Complex Problems

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Thinking Broadly

Analysing_Using Math

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise

Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position