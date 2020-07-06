Analyst Developer: Back End

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the task and project design and development of all Capitec Bank Back-End applications
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment
- At least 3 years proven BANCS experience and successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Cobol
- SQL
- JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
- Unix
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
- Knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Banking systems environment
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Ideal:
- Solid understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
- Analysing
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Analysing_Using Math
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise
- Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals