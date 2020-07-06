Analyst Developer: Back End

Jul 6, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the task and project design and development of all Capitec Bank Back-End applications

Experience
Min:

  • At least 3 years’ proven experience in Cobol development within an on-line and / or batch environment
  • At least 3 years proven BANCS experience and successful completion of internal BANCS 1 training
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Cobol
    • SQL
    • JCL (Job Control Language) or equivalent
    • Unix

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge
Min:

  • Knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes
    • Application development
    • Standards and governance
    • Testing practices
    • Banking systems environment
    • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Ideal:

  • Solid understanding of:
    • Banking business model
    • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Demonstrating Beliefs and Principles
  • Adhering to Principles and Values_Showing Community and Social Responsibility
  • Analysing
  • Analysing_Critical Thinking
  • Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
  • Analysing_Reading Effectively
  • Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
  • Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
  • Analysing_Thinking Broadly
  • Analysing_Using Math
  • Analysing_Working with Financial Information
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Applying Expertise and Technology_Displaying Technical Expertise
  • Applying Expertise and Technology_Using Computers and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

