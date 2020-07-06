Business Analyst: Finance Systems

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications:
- Relevant financial degree with Accountancy as major will be required.
- Qualification in Business Analytics will be beneficial.
Experience:
- 3+ years in a business analysis role, preferably around finance systems, and ideally SAP S/4 HANA.
- Proficiency in the General Ledger Accounting capability with immediate focus on bank reconciliations.
- Finance project experience will be advantageous.
Role/Responsibilities:
- The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. Provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions.
- The company has embarked on thecompany programmed to replace the current General Ledger system and supporting modules with SAP S 4 HANA.
- In order to ensure that the design during the project phase of the new finance solution (SAP S/4 HANA), as well as the ongoing maintenance and enhancements after go live, meets the company needs, the organization requires the appointment of Business Analysts.