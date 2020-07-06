Business Analyst: Finance Systems

Jul 6, 2020

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications:

  • Relevant financial degree with Accountancy as major will be required.
  • Qualification in Business Analytics will be beneficial.

Experience:

  • 3+ years in a business analysis role, preferably around finance systems, and ideally SAP S/4 HANA.
  • Proficiency in the General Ledger Accounting capability with immediate focus on bank reconciliations.
  • Finance project experience will be advantageous.

Role/Responsibilities:

  • The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. Provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions.
  • The company has embarked on thecompany programmed to replace the current General Ledger system and supporting modules with SAP S 4 HANA.
  • In order to ensure that the design during the project phase of the new finance solution (SAP S/4 HANA), as well as the ongoing maintenance and enhancements after go live, meets the company needs, the organization requires the appointment of Business Analysts.

