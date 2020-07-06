C# Developer

Education:
- Matric
- Degree/Diploma in IT
Requirements:
- 5+ years experience as a developer
- C#
- ASP.Net
- MSSQL
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- TypeScript
- Angular/AngularJS
KPA’s:
- Actively support and assist with all aspects of our system software development and implementation
If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za