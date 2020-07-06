IT Support Specialist

Job Description:The responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Hardware and software maintenance and support.

UI assistance and training.

Managing company systems.

Ensuring CSA IT compliance.

Minimum Requirements:

At minimum completed an IT related Diploma OR Microsoft Certification.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Microsoft Exchange, network infrastructure experience and PABX.

