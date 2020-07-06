Network Security Engineer: Juniper Netscreen Firew

Jul 6, 2020

  Responsibilities

  • Give input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and respective third party integrations.
  • Support and maintain all network security devices across multiple sites (Globally)
  • Create and maintain documentation as it relates to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles.
  • Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures.
  • Monitor performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly.
  • Collaborate with management and department leaders to assess near and long-term network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks.
  • Perform and assist with vulnerability scans and penetration tests.
  • Willing to travel and be on standby.

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures
  • A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld
  • Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
  • Ability to take responsibility and be decisive
  • Ability to work within a small team
  • Effective planning and organizational skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Formal Cisco certification ideal – CCNA (Security)
  • Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience
  • Must have experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies such as Cisco ASA, Intrusion Prevention, FirePOWER- and FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk.

