Senior BI Developer

Position Purpose:

This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.

Experience & Qualifications:

Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.

BCom / BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) essential.

Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.

Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these: Knowledge & understanding of; Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution. Understanding and applying relevant data modeling with governance and best practices. Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques. ETL. Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management. Visualization tools.

Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years experience.

Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.

Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.

Strong database understanding. Analytical skills and problem solving skills.

Adopting a different perspective or mindset – broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise.

Responsibilities:

Receive requirements from BI Manager, business stakeholders or directly from client.

Analyze requirements and use ability of existing data warehouse structures to meet requirements.

Design data models or enhancements to existing data tables following best practice such as Ralph Kimball/Inmon Modeling.

Ensure that drill-through capability to source data is always possible.

Get sign-off from BI Manager on proposed design.

Develop code in accordance with the department’s design conventions including naming conventions and formatting conventions.

Test and QA data against source systems to ensure accuracy after development.

Obtain business stakeholder and client testing of results.

Obtain sign-off from business stakeholders and/or BI Manager on database development carried out.

Promote scripts through version control to production data warehouse.

Ensure no operational code relies on development environment.

Continuously research, evaluate and test new technologies to provide more efficient and adaptable solutions.

Adhere to POPI and privacy of information.

Development and maintenance of dynamic BI Reports, dash boards and stories to different audiences.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position