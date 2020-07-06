Senior BI Developer

Position Purpose:
- This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.
Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.
- BCom / BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) essential.
- Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.
- Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these:
- Knowledge & understanding of; Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution.
- Understanding and applying relevant data modeling with governance and best practices.
- Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques.
- ETL.
- Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management.
- Visualization tools.
- Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years experience.
- Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.
- Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.
- Strong database understanding. Analytical skills and problem solving skills.
- Adopting a different perspective or mindset – broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise.
Responsibilities:
- Receive requirements from BI Manager, business stakeholders or directly from client.
- Analyze requirements and use ability of existing data warehouse structures to meet requirements.
- Design data models or enhancements to existing data tables following best practice such as Ralph Kimball/Inmon Modeling.
- Ensure that drill-through capability to source data is always possible.
- Get sign-off from BI Manager on proposed design.
- Develop code in accordance with the department’s design conventions including naming conventions and formatting conventions.
- Test and QA data against source systems to ensure accuracy after development.
- Obtain business stakeholder and client testing of results.
- Obtain sign-off from business stakeholders and/or BI Manager on database development carried out.
- Promote scripts through version control to production data warehouse.
- Ensure no operational code relies on development environment.
- Continuously research, evaluate and test new technologies to provide more efficient and adaptable solutions.
- Adhere to POPI and privacy of information.
- Development and maintenance of dynamic BI Reports, dash boards and stories to different audiences.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful