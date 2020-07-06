Senior BI Developer

Position Purpose:

  • This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.
  • BCom / BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) essential.
  • Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.
  • Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these:
    • Knowledge & understanding of; Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution.
    • Understanding and applying relevant data modeling with governance and best practices.
    • Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques.
    • ETL.
    • Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management.
    • Visualization tools.
  • Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years experience.
  • Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.
  • Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.
  • Strong database understanding. Analytical skills and problem solving skills.
  • Adopting a different perspective or mindset – broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise.

Responsibilities:

  • Receive requirements from BI Manager, business stakeholders or directly from client.
  • Analyze requirements and use ability of existing data warehouse structures to meet requirements.
  • Design data models or enhancements to existing data tables following best practice such as Ralph Kimball/Inmon Modeling.
  • Ensure that drill-through capability to source data is always possible.
  • Get sign-off from BI Manager on proposed design.
  • Develop code in accordance with the department’s design conventions including naming conventions and formatting conventions.
  • Test and QA data against source systems to ensure accuracy after development.
  • Obtain business stakeholder and client testing of results.
  • Obtain sign-off from business stakeholders and/or BI Manager on database development carried out.
  • Promote scripts through version control to production data warehouse.
  • Ensure no operational code relies on development environment.
  • Continuously research, evaluate and test new technologies to provide more efficient and adaptable solutions.
  • Adhere to POPI and privacy of information.
  • Development and maintenance of dynamic BI Reports, dash boards and stories to different audiences.

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

