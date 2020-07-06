Senior BI Developer

Jul 6, 2020

Position Purpose:

  • This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.
  • BCom / BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) essential.
  • Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.
  • Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these:
    • Knowledge & understanding of; Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution.
    • Understanding and applying relevant data modeling with governance and best practices.
    • Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques.
    • ETL.
    • Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management.
    • Visualization tools.
  • Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years experience.
  • Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.
  • Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.
  • Strong database understanding. Analytical skills and problem solving skills.
  • Adopting a different perspective or mindset – broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise

Learn more/Apply for this position