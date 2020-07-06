Senior BI Developer

Position Purpose:
- This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.
Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.
- BCom / BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) essential.
- Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.
- Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these:
- Knowledge & understanding of; Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution.
- Understanding and applying relevant data modeling with governance and best practices.
- Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques.
- ETL.
- Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management.
- Visualization tools.
- Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years experience.
- Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.
- Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.
- Strong database understanding. Analytical skills and problem solving skills.
- Adopting a different perspective or mindset – broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise