ASP.NET Developer – Durban

Jul 7, 2020

Senior ASP.NET Developer

Pretoria

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

This is a great opportunity for a Senior ASP.NET Developer to join a team of talented developers with my client based in Durban who offer a range of road and air freight services across the logistics spectrum.

Duties will include:

  • Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
  • Version control discipline for software releases
  • Maintain all source code
  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • C#
  • HTML/CSS
  • SQL Server

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Flexible environment
  • Coding Freedom
  • Remote work
  • Casual dress code
  • Performance bonuses
  • Free Microsoft Training

If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

