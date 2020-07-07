Business Analyst: Finance Systems

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications:
- Relevant financial degree with Accountancy as major will be required.
- Qualification in Business Analytics will be beneficial.
Experience:
- 3+ years in a business analysis role, preferably around finance systems, and ideally SAP S/4 HANA.
- Proficiency in the General Ledger Accounting capability with immediate focus on bank reconciliations.
- Finance project experience will be advantageous.
Role/Responsibilities:
- The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. Provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions.
- The company has embarked on thecompany programmed to replace the current General Ledger system and supporting modules with SAP S 4 HANA.
- In order to ensure that the design during the project phase of the new finance solution (SAP S/4 HANA), as well as the ongoing maintenance and enhancements after go live, meets the company needs, the organization requires the appointment of Business Analysts.
- The primary focus of the Business Analyst role will be to engage and facilitate integration between business and IT; gather requirements for change and guide these through the company. It will encompass analysis and specification of business requirements; supporting training material updates / development; supporting test case definition / updates; and supporting the deployment of new and updated processes. Ultimately, the role will be instrumental in determining how SAP (and supporting technologies) will be updated and deployed to deliver a streamlined, efficient, user-friendly process for business users and other impacted stakeholders. This includes playing a key role in enabling the change; acting as the bridge between the SAP S/4HANA system and business users; and ensuring that the standard SAP processes match business requirements.
The key responsibilities of the role include the following:
- Research of SAP solutions / new technologies / new releases that can enable business requirements / process improvements.
- Perform business requirements analysis for existing and new requirements, including:
- Hosting workshops to demonstrate the new SAP Solution, or desired process; and
- Gathering feedback from multiple business units to inform analysis.
- Facilitate resolution of all relevant process issues with relevant stakeholders as required.
- Articulate how the various change requirements can be met across the different dimensions of people, process, data and technology.
- Work with the programmer’s Functional Build team to articulate requirements.
- Update any necessary requirements documentation
- Document the necessary processes in the relevant tool.
- Organize appropriate sign-off on updated designs
- Raise awareness within the business around updated designs
- Build relationships with key business unit stakeholders that perform/ manage the capability in question.
- Inform / update / quality assure the training documentation related to the solution.
- Inform / update / quality assure the test cases / testing documentation related to the solution.
- Support the testing of the solution by carrying out testing.
- Support the deployment of the application to multiple businesses by participating in End User training sessions and providing End User support.
- Assist in driving any operational implementation requirements (eg. communications to teams, updating of policy documentation etc.)
Knowledge & Skills:
- Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge
Competencies:
- Communicates effectively
- Good facilitation skills
- Business writing (reports).
- Decision quality
- Cultivates innovation
- Concern for order and accuracy
- Plans and aligns
- Drives results
- Customer focus
- Collaborates
- Balances stakeholders
- Persuades
- Ensures accountability
- Situational adaptability
- Being resilient
- Computer literate (MS Office with strong Excel / Word / Visio skills).