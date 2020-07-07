Business Analyst: Finance Systems

Qualifications and Experience:Qualifications:

Relevant financial degree with Accountancy as major will be required.

Qualification in Business Analytics will be beneficial.

Experience:

3+ years in a business analysis role, preferably around finance systems, and ideally SAP S/4 HANA.

Proficiency in the General Ledger Accounting capability with immediate focus on bank reconciliations.

Finance project experience will be advantageous.

Role/Responsibilities:

The company cluster is responsible for the company retail business in South Africa. Provides clients across different market segments (entry-level, middle-income, affluent, professional market and business owners) with a comprehensive range of appropriate and competitive financial solutions.

The company has embarked on thecompany programmed to replace the current General Ledger system and supporting modules with SAP S 4 HANA.

In order to ensure that the design during the project phase of the new finance solution (SAP S/4 HANA), as well as the ongoing maintenance and enhancements after go live, meets the company needs, the organization requires the appointment of Business Analysts.

The primary focus of the Business Analyst role will be to engage and facilitate integration between business and IT; gather requirements for change and guide these through the company. It will encompass analysis and specification of business requirements; supporting training material updates / development; supporting test case definition / updates; and supporting the deployment of new and updated processes. Ultimately, the role will be instrumental in determining how SAP (and supporting technologies) will be updated and deployed to deliver a streamlined, efficient, user-friendly process for business users and other impacted stakeholders. This includes playing a key role in enabling the change; acting as the bridge between the SAP S/4HANA system and business users; and ensuring that the standard SAP processes match business requirements.

The key responsibilities of the role include the following:

Research of SAP solutions / new technologies / new releases that can enable business requirements / process improvements.

Perform business requirements analysis for existing and new requirements, including: Hosting workshops to demonstrate the new SAP Solution, or desired process; and Gathering feedback from multiple business units to inform analysis.

Facilitate resolution of all relevant process issues with relevant stakeholders as required.

Articulate how the various change requirements can be met across the different dimensions of people, process, data and technology.

Work with the programmer’s Functional Build team to articulate requirements.

Update any necessary requirements documentation

Document the necessary processes in the relevant tool.

Organize appropriate sign-off on updated designs

Raise awareness within the business around updated designs

Build relationships with key business unit stakeholders that perform/ manage the capability in question.

Inform / update / quality assure the training documentation related to the solution.

Inform / update / quality assure the test cases / testing documentation related to the solution.

Support the testing of the solution by carrying out testing.

Support the deployment of the application to multiple businesses by participating in End User training sessions and providing End User support.

Assist in driving any operational implementation requirements (eg. communications to teams, updating of policy documentation etc.)

Knowledge & Skills:

Sound Financial Services Industry and preferably Insurance Industry knowledge

Competencies:

Communicates effectively

Good facilitation skills

Business writing (reports).

Decision quality

Cultivates innovation

Concern for order and accuracy

Plans and aligns

Drives results

Customer focus

Collaborates

Balances stakeholders

Persuades

Ensures accountability

Situational adaptability

Being resilient

Computer literate (MS Office with strong Excel / Word / Visio skills).

