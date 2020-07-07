Security Engineer

Position Purpose:The Security Engineer serves as a technical professional within the organization. As such, the Security Engineer does difficult technical tasks. The organization will depend on this person’s implementation experience. The Security Engineer is responsible for self-sufficiency.Qualifications

Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP

IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

Professional Registration/Membership

Information Security Forums

ISACA

ISC2

Experience:

IT security experience (5-6 years)

IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

