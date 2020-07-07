Security Engineer

Jul 7, 2020

Position Purpose:The Security Engineer serves as a technical professional within the organization. As such, the Security Engineer does difficult technical tasks. The organization will depend on this person’s implementation experience. The Security Engineer is responsible for self-sufficiency.Qualifications

  • Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP
  • IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

  • Professional Registration/Membership
  • Information Security Forums
  • ISACA
  • ISC2

Experience:

  • IT security experience (5-6 years)
  • IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position