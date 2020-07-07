Senior Business Analyst

One of MHCM’s clients based in Cape Town has an exciting opportunity available for a Business Analyst to join their team on a 11 month contract. This is your chance to unlock your potential and take full responsibility of business process analysis and re-engineering in a Software Development environment.

We are looking for a self-motivated and independent go-getter with knowledge of relevant technology, tools, and middleware that enable business process and business user productivity. Excellent communication skills are a must both verbally and written as you will have to express complex technical concepts in business terms.

The successful incumbent will possess the following knowledge and experience

– B-degree, or relevant Business Analysis Qualification. Certification/Diploma in Business Process Analysis from industry recognized training institution will be beneficial.

– Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience in a custom development environment at a senior level.

– Experience with reporting services would be advantageous.

– Experience in entity relationship modelling.

– Experience with prototyping tools such as expression blend will also be advantageous.

– Expert knowledge of how information technology systems function

– Knowledge and experience in developing strategic information systems plans

Should you meet the abovementioned requirements – don’t delay! Forward a detailed Word format CV to (email address) or contact Judy on (contact number) to secure your position as one of our shortlisted candidates for this exceptional opportunity!

Learn more/Apply for this position