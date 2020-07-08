Our IT client is currently in need of a Network Security Engineer, in Cape Town.
Requirements:
– 5 years of networks security support
– Must have experience in the areas of vulnerability threat management, cybersecurity, and supporting management tools and technologies such as Cisco ASA, Intrusion Prevention, FirePOWER- and FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk.
– Formal Cisco certification ideal – CCNA (Security).
– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
– Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures.
– A deep understanding of how hackers work and ability to keep up to date with the fast pace of change in the criminal cyber-underworld.
– Ability to use logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems.
– Excellent communication and presentation skills.
– Ability to take responsibility and be decisive.
– Ability to work within a small team.
– Effective planning and organizational skills.
– Ability to work under pressure.
Salary: R500 000 – R600 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.