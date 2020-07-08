SAP Hybris Developer

Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver eCommerce features:

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solutions and alternatives that address the business needs or requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the SDLC for compliance according to the plan.

Work within the frameworks of both Waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Work as part of a team without close supervision.

Experiencing in designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required:

A thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engagement with different stakeholders.

Identification and prioritization of project risks.

Applied code review and QA changes as requested.

Successful deployment through quality gates.

Coding to industry best practice.

Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology:

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Setting up and maintaining technical infrastructure.

Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems or BSc in Computer Science

Experience

5 years Cloud Technologies (especially AWS and SAP Cloud)

5 years Deep technical expertise in SAP Cloud Platform Integration (CPI) and SAP ProcessOrchestration skills

5 years Good understanding of HTTPS, Basic Auth, Client Certificate Auth, REST and SOAP-based services

5 years Expertise in SAP Graphical Mapping Tools and in XSLT

5 years Hands-on experience in design, development and implementation of integration flows (I-Flow)

5 years Experience with SAP CPI / HCI, SAP API hub

