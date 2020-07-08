Security Engineer – CISSP, CCSP

Jul 8, 2020

Qualifications

  • Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP
  • IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

  • Professional Registration/Membership
  • Information Security Forums
  • ISACA
  • ISC2

Experience:

  • IT security experience (5-6 years)
  • IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions

  • Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards
  • Implementation of security policies and procedures
  • Implementation of technical standards
  • Implementation of ISMS framework
  • Implementation of PCI-DSS standards
  • Implementation of POPI standards

To remediate security incidents and associated event handling

  • Monitor the network software and computing assets for proper security procedures and signs of compromise
  • SIEM – Incident and problem management
  • Remediation activities

To ensure that security operational tasks are performed

  • Firewalls
  • Web Application Firewalls
  • SIEM
  • NSG’s
  • IAM
  • Vulnerability Scans
  • Anti-virus procedures
  • Patch management
  • Web content management
  • E-mail content management

To participate in the company security projects

  • Assist teams with security requirements

To perform security awareness training

  • To communicate security topics to all relevant users

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Cisco/ Fortinet/ NetScaler security appliances would be advantageous
  • Knowledge of networking would be advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position