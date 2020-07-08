Security Engineer – CISSP, CCSP

Qualifications

Security related certifications – CISSP, CCSP

IT related B degree

Additional Requirements:

Professional Registration/Membership

Information Security Forums

ISACA

ISC2

Experience:

IT security experience (5-6 years)

IT experience in retail environment would be advantageous

Job objectives:To implement the security policies and to ensure compliance on WEB Application Firewalls, Network Security Group (NSG’s) and Identity Access Management (IAM) within various Cloud Solutions

Assist IT security management (ISM) with the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures and technical standards

Implementation of security policies and procedures

Implementation of technical standards

Implementation of ISMS framework

Implementation of PCI-DSS standards

Implementation of POPI standards

To remediate security incidents and associated event handling

Monitor the network software and computing assets for proper security procedures and signs of compromise

SIEM – Incident and problem management

Remediation activities

To ensure that security operational tasks are performed

Firewalls

Web Application Firewalls

SIEM

NSG’s

IAM

Vulnerability Scans

Anti-virus procedures

Patch management

Web content management

E-mail content management

To participate in the company security projects

Assist teams with security requirements

To perform security awareness training

To communicate security topics to all relevant users

Knowledge & Skills:

Cisco/ Fortinet/ NetScaler security appliances would be advantageous

Knowledge of networking would be advantageous

