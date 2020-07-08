Currently, my client that is based in Cape Town is looking for a Technical System Manager to join their team.
Requirements:
– 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business
– Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively
– Good people management skills
– Mentoring employees that report to you
– Delegate, prioritise and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products
– Excellent communication skills
– Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams
– Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome
– Tech-savvy and passionate about building products
– Experience in an Agile environment
Salary: R800 000 – R900 000 p/a
Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.