System Manager

Currently, my client that is based in Cape Town is looking for a Technical System Manager to join their team.

Requirements:

– 10+ years’ experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business

– Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

– Good people management skills

– Mentoring employees that report to you

– Delegate, prioritise and manage a diverse workload which spans multiple concurrent products

– Excellent communication skills

– Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams

– Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome

– Tech-savvy and passionate about building products

– Experience in an Agile environment

Salary: R800 000 – R900 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

