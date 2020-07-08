User Experience Specialist (Fixed term contract)

Job Objectives

User Experience design

– Create coherent design strategies at a conceptual and architectural level, while at the same time solving key micro-interactions and detailed interaction behaviours.

– Manage and conduct customer research, A/B testing, customer validation and usability testing as you develop user journeys, wireframes, high-fidelity mockups and prototypes.

– Champion our customers to ensure that they are always top of mind, working to improve their experiences and increase their satisfaction/loyalty.

– Collaborate with designers, product managers and business stakeholders to find the balance between what is viable for the business, and desirable for our customers.

– Collaborate with technical leads to design innovative and engaging user experiences within platform constraints and technical limitations.

– Grow our digital engagement through new and existing eCommerce channels based on customer insights and omnichannel strategies.

– Present and share your work in a compelling and convincing way in front of key stakeholders.

– Manage multiple projects and if needed mentor less experienced designers.

– Lead channel and project UX from customer-centred design processes to recommend improvements in the product lifecycle and functional processes.

Marketing

– Support integrated Omnichannel marketing through dynamic and customer-lovable user experience.

– Actively promote customer-first design thinking.

Operations

– Drive exceptional customer services across omnichannel digital channels.

– Adhere to and improve customer service levels across businesses and services.

– Provide integrated reporting and feedback across Shoprite.

People & Finance

– Drive customer-centric culture, processes and way of working.

– Plan, evaluate budget for UX on a monthly and yearly basis.QualificationsEssential:

– Bachelor degree/ three year diploma or equivalent experience in Commerce, Engineering or Marketing

Desirable:

– Masters Degree or additional qualification in Marketing, Business Administration, Information TechnologyExperienceEssential:

– Experience and proven success in user centered design and UX tools (3-5 years)

– Prior experience as a UX lead working on digital consumer-facing applications (3-5 years)

– Proven track record of successfully launching new mobile product features (2-3 years)

Desirable:

– General Marketing / Retail Experience (2-3 Years)

– Loyalty Experience (1-2 Years )

– Analytics / Big Data Experience (1-2 Years)

– Commercial Experience in digital led business development (1-2 Years)Knowledge and SkillsEssential:

– Deep knowledge of user-centred design and interaction principles.

– The ability to apply critical thinking and deliver problem-solving solutions for digital products, platforms and services.

– Possess a demonstrable portfolio of personas, customer journeys, and wireframes along with web and mobile design work.

– Advanced digital customer design development (User Experience design, AB Testing etc.)

Desirable:

– Strong analytics understanding in digital product management

– Advanced information technology management

– Understanding of African digital market and customers

– Knowledge of legal compliance (Protection Of Personal Information Act, Electronic Information Act, etc.)

– Advanced Digital MarketingApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

