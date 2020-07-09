Business Analyst: Payment Systems

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with stakeholders to formulate functional specifications, which provides effective technology solutions for project, and non-project business requirements related to the Bank’s Payments Products.
- Guide the system development processes across internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation, support and maintenance of such systems.
- Continuous business and industry research to identify problems, needs, opportunities for improvement and guiding the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions.
Experience
- 3- 5 years’ relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Payments Products Industry.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant qualification in Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis
Knowledge
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT Software Development Life Cycle
- Business analysis and design
- Agile methodologies and processes
- UML and business process modelling (BPM)
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Attention to Detail
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Working with People
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals