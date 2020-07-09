Full Stack Developer

Are you a Full Stack Developer that has extensive experience in a wide range of technologies in the software development field, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend ? I have just the role for you!

Minimum Requirements:

Angularjs Java Spring Boot MySQL Spring Data JPA Cordova or Ionic Hibernate Agile experience

Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:ECommerce Payment Gateway IntegrationsIn-App Payment ProcessingSOAP, XMLJSONAxisSpring Integration Spring Framework / Spring Boot Eclipse / STS GITHazelcast MicroservicesKubernetesJoin this amazing company that is hiring three new teams. You will be challenged, you will have growth and you will love everything that this company has to offer you !For more information please contact the IT Recruitment Specialist Jacki Butler. Hi – Tech Recruitment Cape Town or email your updated cv to (email address)

