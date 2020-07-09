QA Automation Engineer

We have 4 incredible QA Automation roles to fill. (Intermediate to Senior)

Purpose:

Responsible for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.

Experience:

Manual testing

SQL

Automation Scripting

Google Suite

GUI/API automation / performance solutions

Retail and SAP experience beneficial

Performance Areas:

Test case generation and review

Identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement specifications into testable test plans and test cases

Identify and document key test scenarios

Document or automate the test cases

Determine the prerequisites

Determine the test criteria

Record the expected results

Review final test cases with test lead

Obtain sign-off

Test prerequisites compilation

Identify required test materials

Obtain test material

Identify required test environment

Ensure test environment setup

Prepare test results pack

Test execution and recording

Follow the written test case or execute the automated scripts

Record test results

Compare actual results against the expected results or review automation run results and debug script failures

Record pass/fail status of each test case

Report, record and assign defects identified

Retest/rerun and update fixed defects

Execute / run regression tests

Maintain test environments

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

Understand the application under test and ensure it meets expectations defined by business

Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities

Maintain test documentation

Continued maintenance and upkeep of the automated scripts

Test status updates

Provide feedback to the development team and ensure work is carried our

Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes

Prepare and maintain test tracking report

Test closure activities

Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed

Handover test artefacts

Participate in project retrospectives

Archive test work products, such as test results, test logs, reports, etc

Programming Languages:

C#

JAVA

VBScript

Automation Tools:

UFT, Selenium , Robot Framework, Postman, Appium, SoupUI

Tools:

Jenkins, Bamboo, Eclipse, IntelliJ, Maven, JIRA, GIT, Bitbucket

Qualifications:

IT Degree

ISTQB Foundation Level

ISTQB Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position