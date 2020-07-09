QA Automation Engineer

Jul 9, 2020

We have 4 incredible QA Automation roles to fill.  (Intermediate to Senior)

Purpose:

Responsible for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.

Experience:

  • Manual testing 
  • SQL
  • Automation Scripting
  • Google Suite
  • GUI/API automation / performance solutions
  • Retail and SAP experience beneficial

Performance Areas:

Test case generation and review

  • Identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement specifications into testable test plans and test cases
  • Identify and document key test scenarios
  • Document or automate the test cases
  • Determine the prerequisites 
  • Determine the test criteria
  • Record the expected results
  • Review final test cases with test lead
  • Obtain sign-off

Test prerequisites compilation

  • Identify required test materials
  • Obtain test material
  • Identify required test environment
  • Ensure test environment setup
  • Prepare test results pack

Test execution and recording

  • Follow the written test case or execute the automated scripts
  • Record test results
  • Compare actual results against the expected results or review automation run results and debug script failures
  • Record pass/fail status of each test case
  • Report, record and assign defects identified
  • Retest/rerun and update fixed defects
  • Execute / run regression tests
  • Maintain test environments

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

  • Understand the application under test and ensure it meets expectations defined by business
  • Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities
  • Maintain test documentation
  • Continued maintenance and upkeep of the automated scripts

Test status updates

  • Provide feedback to the development team and ensure work is carried our
  • Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes
  • Prepare and maintain test tracking report

Test closure activities

  • Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed
  • Handover test artefacts
  • Participate in project retrospectives
  • Archive test work products, such as test results, test logs, reports, etc

Programming Languages:

  • C#
  • JAVA
  • VBScript

Automation Tools:

UFT, Selenium , Robot Framework, Postman, Appium, SoupUI

Tools:

Jenkins, Bamboo, Eclipse, IntelliJ, Maven, JIRA, GIT, Bitbucket

Qualifications:

  • IT Degree
  • ISTQB Foundation Level
  • ISTQB Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position