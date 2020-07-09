QA Automation Engineer

We have 4 incredible QA Automation roles to fill. (Intermediate to Senior)
Purpose:
Responsible for the planning, analysis, design and execution of the testing effort, including defect management in Automation.
Experience:
- Manual testing
- SQL
- Automation Scripting
- Google Suite
- GUI/API automation / performance solutions
- Retail and SAP experience beneficial
Performance Areas:
Test case generation and review
- Identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement specifications into testable test plans and test cases
- Identify and document key test scenarios
- Document or automate the test cases
- Determine the prerequisites
- Determine the test criteria
- Record the expected results
- Review final test cases with test lead
- Obtain sign-off
Test prerequisites compilation
- Identify required test materials
- Obtain test material
- Identify required test environment
- Ensure test environment setup
- Prepare test results pack
Test execution and recording
- Follow the written test case or execute the automated scripts
- Record test results
- Compare actual results against the expected results or review automation run results and debug script failures
- Record pass/fail status of each test case
- Report, record and assign defects identified
- Retest/rerun and update fixed defects
- Execute / run regression tests
- Maintain test environments
Maintenance of high quality and accuracy
- Understand the application under test and ensure it meets expectations defined by business
- Ensure Quality Assurance of all testing activities
- Maintain test documentation
- Continued maintenance and upkeep of the automated scripts
Test status updates
- Provide feedback to the development team and ensure work is carried our
- Provide estimates and feedback to the Team Lead for project scheduling purposes
- Prepare and maintain test tracking report
Test closure activities
- Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed
- Handover test artefacts
- Participate in project retrospectives
- Archive test work products, such as test results, test logs, reports, etc
Programming Languages:
- C#
- JAVA
- VBScript
Automation Tools:
UFT, Selenium , Robot Framework, Postman, Appium, SoupUI
Tools:
Jenkins, Bamboo, Eclipse, IntelliJ, Maven, JIRA, GIT, Bitbucket
Qualifications:
- IT Degree
- ISTQB Foundation Level
- ISTQB Agile