BI Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Data Analyst / ETL Developer to join them on a independent contract basis
Main requirements
– Data mapping between systems
– ETL Development
– Qlikview Development
Output
– Analysis of business requirements
– Assessing feasibility & impacts
– Advising & recommending on appropriate solutions
– Communication with clients in terms of requirements
– Analysis of change requests received for own systems and interfaces with other systems
– Recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
– Analysis and documentation of changes required to systems (functional and/or technical specifications)
– Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models), if applicable
– Design of prototypes as required
– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests
– Development of new programs according to change requests
– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness
– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable
– Debugging of programs
– Provision of test information to Business Solutions (testers), if required
– Implementation of changes into the production environment, as part of the change management process
– Documentation of changes implemented and programs
– Updates of data model documentation
– Publishing of documentation as required to a central point
– Problem solving and user assistance for own systems supported (functional, not technical)
– Technical support assistance to others on own technology.
– Provision of user guides / training material for own system and changes being implemented
– Provision of hands-on training for own system and changes being implemented
– Provision of standby time / support including night support
– Support and assistance with DRP(Disaster Recovery Process)
– Correction of errors / bugs in production
– Knowledge of systems interfaced with
– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines
.
Competencies
– Communication
– Building Relationships
– Building customer loyalty
– Influencing
– Innovative thinking
– Problem solving
– Strong Interpersonal and people interaction skills
– Analytical Skills
– Adaptability
– Continuous Learning
– Team Success
– Results Driven
– Developing Others
– Customer Service