Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Business Analyst with Marketing experience to join them on a fixed term contract basis

Required

Skills & Experience

– Preferably a business degree of sorts but other degrees are also acceptable

– Prefferably a BA certification (FTI or other )

– Working experience as a BA in a corporate environment be it financial services or other

– Exposure in marketing arenas

– Good reading, writing & communication skills

– Ability to communicate with senior executives comfortably

– Good working knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio)

– Good business and technical analytic skills (although business analysis skills are more important)

Personal Attributes:

– Ambitious individual that can work with senior business and technology staff

– Needs to be able to identify people, communication & knowledge obstacles and resolve them

– A candidate need to be able to work on their own to agreed timelines but also be a team player

Learn more/Apply for this position