My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Business Analyst with Marketing experience to join them on a fixed term contract basis
Required
Skills & Experience
– Preferably a business degree of sorts but other degrees are also acceptable
– Prefferably a BA certification (FTI or other )
– Working experience as a BA in a corporate environment be it financial services or other
– Exposure in marketing arenas
– Good reading, writing & communication skills
– Ability to communicate with senior executives comfortably
– Good working knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio)
– Good business and technical analytic skills (although business analysis skills are more important)
Personal Attributes:
– Ambitious individual that can work with senior business and technology staff
– Needs to be able to identify people, communication & knowledge obstacles and resolve them
– A candidate need to be able to work on their own to agreed timelines but also be a team player