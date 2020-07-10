Network Security Engineer

IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires a Network Security Engineer

Minimum requirements & duties

Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience

Completed Cisco certification (i.e. CCNA (Security))

Formal experience with areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies (e.g. Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance, Cisco Intrusion Prevention, Cisco FirePOWER and Cisco FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk)

Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures

Expertise required with the input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and relevant third-party integrations

Global support and maintenance of all network security devices across multiple sites

Perform and assist with vulnerability scans and penetration tests

Tasked with network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks

Keeping up to date with the latest trends in the world of hackers

Monitoring performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly

Creation and maintenance of documentation relating to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles

Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures

Ability to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems

Ability to travel and be on standby

Should you not hear back from us within 10 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

