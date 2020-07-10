IT division for a large retail concern based in Bellville in Cape Town requires a Network Security Engineer
Minimum requirements & duties
- Minimum of 5 years networks security support experience
- Completed Cisco certification (i.e. CCNA (Security))
- Formal experience with areas of vulnerability threat management, cyber security, and supporting management tools and technologies (e.g. Cisco Adaptive Security Appliance, Cisco Intrusion Prevention, Cisco FirePOWER and Cisco FireSIGHT Manager, Qualys and Splunk)
- Ability to seek out vulnerabilities in IT infrastructures
- Expertise required with the input on best practice security standards on new systems, network design, and relevant third-party integrations
- Global support and maintenance of all network security devices across multiple sites
- Perform and assist with vulnerability scans and penetration tests
- Tasked with network security assessments, vulnerabilities and risks
- Keeping up to date with the latest trends in the world of hackers
- Monitoring performance, logs, reports and alerts of potential threats or attempted breaches related to security incidents and remediate accordingly
- Creation and maintenance of documentation relating to network configurations, security architecture and best practice principles
- Daily administration of firewall rules, IPS Policies and Filters via change control procedures
- Ability to identify the strengths and weaknesses of IT systems
- Ability to travel and be on standby
