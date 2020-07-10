My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Project Manager ( Business Migration) to join them on an independent contract basis
Rate: TBD / Neg
Industry: IT Infrastructure / Finance
Important :
Description of the Role:
– Senior Project Manager is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes, or single large/ complex projects/programmes with minimal supervision.
– Project Delivery Manager is a role in addition to an active Senior Project Management function.Job specialism
– Engage with multiple business clusters to define and structure project engagements and ensure effective and well-coordinated business implementation.Project Pre-initiation & InitiationProject planningProject execution
– Project Closure
– Project Delivery Management (PDM)
Qualifications:
– Relevant IT or Project Management qualification
– > 5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s
– Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-Client and multi-vendor environment
– Proven performance record in managing
– Financial/Life Insurance related application development projects
– Experience in Business Case Development and estimation
– Knowledge and Experience:
– Principles of Project Management
– Project Management methodologies
– Project Life Cycle
– Project Management Tools
– Project Planning and Control techniques
– Good understanding of SDLC processes
– Resource Management
– Financial Management
– Business Case Development
– Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process
– Contract and Vendor Management
Client Portfolio Management (PDM)
– Results Driven – Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
– Leadership – the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team
– Analytical thinking
– Proactive planning & influencing
– Relationship building & Communication skills
– Conflict handling
– Facilitation skills
– Passion for problem solving and issue resolution
– Job Specifics:
– Evidence of working with business stakeholders, capturing business needs and translating them into technical and project-speak
– Evidence of being a good networker and relationship builder – being involved in brokering agreements between business and IT department
– Experience of developing business communication, change and implementation plans
– Has a good understanding of change management approaches
– Understanding of networking and relationship management
– Good understanding and appreciation of financial services industry
– Business Management, financial/service management related (e.g. ITIL) qualifications
– PROSCI or change management types qualifications
– Client credibility
– Relationship building
– Drive & adaptability