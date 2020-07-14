Data Engineer

Our Client is a leading alcohol producer and distributor based in the Beautiful Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. They are currently for a BI Developer to join their dynamic team.

The successful applicant with be responsibile for for managing, optimising, overseeing and monitoring of data retrieval, storage and distribution throughout the organisation.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

– Develop proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems.

– Identify opportunities for improvement;

– Stay informed on new developments in analytics space; Educate organisation on available and emerging toolsets;

– On-going system administration and maintenance

– Knowledge transfer to users , fellow team members and support resources

– Guide fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

– Ensure proper data governance principles are applied in development practices

– Quality assure system configuration and development

– Data Modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

– Create, maintain and optimize process chains to ensure data is loaded within the available window

– Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools

– Develop, construct, test and maintain architectures, more specifically relevant databases and large scale processing systems

– Analyze and understand business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space

A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

Bachelor degree in information systems, computer science, or a comparable education

Experience and Skills required:

– Team player

– Customer Orientated

– High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion

– High analytical skills

– Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers, business owners

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to work on cross-functional teams

– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills.

– Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies

– Knowledge of non-SAP reporting tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial

– Data Services experience will be beneficial

– Integration BW / FTP / OLTP/Web service etc.

– DS Formulae

– SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher

– Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools

– SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial

– Working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)

– Data Slice

– FOX Coding

– Good understanding of SQL. Java & C# experience will be beneficial

– Strong knowledge of data warehousing principals

– Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA

