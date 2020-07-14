ENVIRONMENT: If you love a challenge & finding innovative solutions, then you will be expected to hit the ground running as the next iOS Software Engineer sought by a rapidly growing E-Commerce fashion retailer. You MUST possess a strong understanding of the iOS SDK and platform as you will work in a team on a mission to create the most refined native app experience. You must also have a BSc Degree in Computer Science/Electrical or Computer Engineering or related field, 5+ years’ Software Dev experience with 2+ Swift, Dependency Management (Carthage/Cocoapods), RESTful APIs, Git, JIRA & OOP. If you want to join a team obsessed with building reliable, scalable & high-performance systems, then Apply NOW! DUTIES: Contribute to the development of our (recently rebuilt) Swift iOS application.

Design, develop and test code written in Swift.

Draft technical specifications and briefs.

Monitor and profile application performance.

Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure.

Perform code reviews.

Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS application.

Publish apps to the App Store. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications (Beneficial) – BSc Degree in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field. Experience/Skills – 5+ Years in Software Development.

2+ Years Swift experience.

Architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications.

With Dependency Management (Carthage/Cocoapods).

RESTful APIs and Web Services.

Revision Control Systems, specifically Git.

Experience with an Issue Tracking/Management system specifically JIRA.

Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVC/MVVM/VIPER) and OOP. Advantageous – Experience with E-Commerce based applications.

Python, Google Cloud Platform and Kubernetes. ATTRIBUTES: Solutions-driven.

Good communication skills.

Able to build and maintain relationships. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.