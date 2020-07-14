Mid – Senior Java Developer – 3+ years experience

Java Developer

Job Title – Java Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work in a relaxed but results driven environment? Do you want to work for a socially responsible company with global aims to change the world?

Pearson Frank is working with a fantastic, open minded and quick growing tech company with major goals in the financial sector – they currently are the worlds only company within their niche and are developing new and well received products at a rapid pace!

They aim to provide fairly priced, reliable solutions to an otherwise forgotten section of the community to make a real difference in their lives. It is always being expanded and developed further by a close knit team.

In this role, you will work as a Software Developer, coding primarily in Java:

You will be required to think innovatively as part of your role will be designing and developing new sections of the core product.

You are to be a key driver in the development and maintenance of the product and therefore we aim to hire people that can think independently and make informed decisions about the best tools and tech to utilise.

Design, develop, test, deploy and maintain new software

Lead development projects ensuring deadlines and deliverables are met

Ensure the reliability of all solutions you have worked on

Improve knowledge of the core product and the industry

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

2+ years of experience in a Software Development role

Some SQL or equivalent experience

Previous experience in Java or REST API Development would be an advantage

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Independent work ethic

A dedicated and curious personality

A desire to work with;

Java,

MySQL,

Git,

Ansible,

CircleCI,

Maven,

HTML,

REST

Benefits:

Brilliant workspace

Free lunches

Flexible work hours

Flexible leave

Free coffee

Remote working options

Casual dress code

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position