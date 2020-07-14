Mid – Senior Java Developer – 4+ years experience

Senior Java Developer

Job Title – Senior Java Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Somerset West, Cape Town

About the Client:

Would you like to join a growing team of highly motivated employees who thrive on a challenge? Are you passionate about motorbikes and other top spec vehicles? Are you innovative and love to contribute towards developing forward-thinking products and services? If you want to be a part of a small team with a serious passion for what they do read on!!

My client needs someone who wants to develop cool nerd toys and accessories for some of the biggest brands in the automotive industry. You will be part of a small team of highly motivated, passionate and skilled individuals all of whom are firm believers in symbiosis- having mutual respect for each individual’s skills and contributions to projects.

As their Senior Java Developer you will be:

Providing technical leadership within their team

* Consistently delivering to challenging business objectives and adhere to Service Level Agreements with commercial implications for success and failure

* Demonstrating strong problem-solving skills

* An advocate of different agile methodologies: Scrum, Kanban, TDD, BDD, XP, CI/CD

* Introducing Open Source products/ tools as appropriate to optimise the delivery timescale and quality of the software product Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Broad experience in overall system design and implementation

Strong software development proficiency, including Java server-side technologies

Java experience with multithreading, annotations, reflection, collections and generics

SQL(JPA 2.0/Hibernate)

JSON

Proven experience designing persistence and caching models using SQL

Proven experience using Javascript, CSS and HTML5 to build user interfaces

Excellent debugging skills

Experience creating platforms that support multiple clients

Beneficial skills;

Experience with Polymer

Experience with GWT

Experience with Lua script

Experience with a J2EE server cluster (Tomcat)

General familiarity with a Linux server environment

Experience working with RSA/AES encryption and cryptographic hashes

Experience parsing and interpreting a variety of custom data formats

Benefits:

Access to udemy and other training aids

Proper Coffee

Bonus rewards for hard workers

Travel opportunities

Friday company lunches

Access to ride different motorcycles or “testbeds” as we call them.

Our own in-house gym with all the necessary equipment

Friendly company culture

Medical aid plan

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market, I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as many benefits as this. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: (email address) or Ph(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position