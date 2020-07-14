SAP BPC Analyst

Our Client is a leading alcohol producer and distributor based in the Beautiful Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. They are currently for a SAP BPC Analyst to join their dynamic team

The succesful applicant with be responsible for the Implementation of SAP BW and embedded BPC on SAP HANA. The SAP BPC Analyst is responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the planning components if the SAP BW/BI environment and will work closely with the Financial Planning project team and business users in the Finance Function.

Tasks and Responsibilities:

– Research new technology and functionality of existing systems. Assist business analysts to identify business process improvement opportunities

– knowledge transfer to Finance and other BW planning users and support resources

– On-going system administration and maintenance

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving systems problems

– Quality assure system configuration and development

– Prepare functional specifications for system development by SAP ABAP and SQL developers

– Data Modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

– Data Warehousing, Data extraction, Process chains

– Collaborate with BI team to design and document solution

– Gather, analyze and conduct business requirements

Experience/skills required:

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to work as part of a team and independently

– SAP ERP experience, preferably FI-CO, CO-PA, and SD modules

– Good understanding of financial principles are essential

– Strong analytical skills

– Abap and SQL coding experience will be beneficial

– Advance Microsoft Excel skills

– Good working knowledge of SAP Analysis Office

– Embedded BPC (NW 10.1) planning experience will be beneficial

– Excellent working knowledge of Integrated Planning on SAP BW (BW-IP)

– Good understanding of SAP BW 7.5 data models and architecture

– BCom Accounting or relevant degree

