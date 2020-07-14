Senior Java Developer – 4+ years experience

Job Title – Senior Java Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

Do you want to work for a mobile tech company with an entrepreneurial spirit? My client has more than 10 years industry experience operating across 4 continents with an international presence. They are specialists in entertainment, performance marketing and carrier billing with several new exciting projects getting underway now!

As their Senior Java Developer you will be:

Working with a team of programmers developing and maintaining a mobile billing and messaging platform including its front and back-end.

Working on Debian / AWS based servers with Java / Erlang in tight integration.

Develop and extend connections to mobile networks and aggregators all over the world, extend web based APIs, work on server side applications for our CRM system and create PHP / Bash scripts to schedule tasks, maximize performance of integrations and lead technical communication with your opposites at mobile networks, aggregators and suppliers.

Take your own initiatives and responsibilities in the team and put you in charge of some parts of the system.

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

BS or MS in Computer Science or related field

4+ years with JAVA

3+ years experience with a scripting language like PHP, Python, Perl, Ruby etc.

4+ years with MySql

Complex SQL queries and database schema design

Experience with Amazon Web Services

Experience with modern server components (Memcache, Couchbase, RabbitMQ, etc)

Working in a collaborative team environment using tools like Git and Slack.

Beneficial

Knowledge of common web security vulnerabilities such as SQL Injection and XSS

2+ years with Erlang (Advantageous)

Shell scripting (ksh, bourne, bash, csh, etc)

4+ years of Linux experience, preferably debian based

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Strong interpersonal skills

Willingness to interact with outside collaborators and partners regularly

Experience integrating open source and third-party applications into existing systems

Familiarity with source control systems such as Git, Subversion, etc

Scrum, Kanban, or other agile methodologies

Collaborating with engineering teams in multiple locations

Experience with application profilers

Understanding of enterprise business processes and IT systems

Benefits:

Ongoing training and development

Casual dress code

Free lunch Friday

Monthly team drinks

Work with latest tech!

Great Offices

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

