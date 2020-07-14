Senior Python Developer – 4+ years experience

Senior Python Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

Are you a problem solver, quick studier, and hooked on web development? We’re looking for passionate developers who care about design, performance, and creating outstanding user experiences, and who are eager to work in a fast-paced, flexible, and collaborative environment. Does this sound like you? An award winning SME with a fast growing product, recently recognised as being at the leading edge of design thinking and execution could be the perfect place for you! Everything they build is developed entirely in-house using Python, React, lnfluxDB, and AWS Kinesis and other technologies. These guys really are a full stack company, with a great set of technical challenges to work on.

As their Senior Python Developer:

You’ll be working with a skilled team of bright, motivated developers building outstanding web apps to be proud of. Using technologies like Python, React, Redux, SASS, webpack and Babel to develop state of the art dashboards and applications that will help IT teams at companies of all sizes.

The Back-end Engineer analyses, designs and develops software to support our products and sensors.

Designs enhancements, updates, and develops changes for subsystems and systems.

Writes and executes complete testing plans, protocols, and documentation for architecture.

Provides guidance and mentoring to less- experienced staff members.

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or equivalent.

Typically 4-6 years’ experience.

3 years experience in Python

Experience in developing, deploying and supporting SOA/microservices.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Beneficial

Understanding of React (or other frontend SPA frameworks/libraries/concepts)

Strong sense of interaction and visual design

Experience with build tools (Webpack, Grunt, Gulp)

Good understanding of git or other version control software

A passion for testing and creating stable software

Knowledge of devops and deployment tools

Proficiency with Linux and the command line

Experience in developing apps on iOS, Android, or hybrid

Benefits:

Excitement and growth of a startup with the resources and security of a Fortune 100 company

Full-time position

Competitive salary

Great benefits

Exposure to latest & greatest technologies

Opportunity to help shape the product

Growth and global scope

