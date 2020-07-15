BI Developer / Database Analyst (Ref CH580)

Ref: CH580 Our client a Geospatial Tech Company is looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented Business Intelligence Developer/Database Analyst to join the Data and Business Intelligence team. Your primary activities would be maintaining an existing set of reports, developing new reports, importing data from multiple data sources into an existing set of schemas and forming part of a growing Business Intelligence footprint.We are looking for someone with a love of all things data, an appreciation of well represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail.We offer a challenging and progressive environment centered on developing relationships, upskilling teams and embracing new technologies. Education National Diploma in Information Technology, or equivalent NQF6 Relevant Experience (>5 years) in:
- Structured Query Language (SQL)
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Relational databases
- Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later
- MS SQL Server 2008 or later
- Microsoft Office
- Case management
- Version control
- Client/stakeholder engagement
Advantageous
- Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)
- SQL Server Analysis Services
- SQL Server Integration Services
- French, Portuguese or Spanish speaking
Personal Attributes
- Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges
- Must be able to work in a multinational environment
- Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability
- Good communication skills (written & verbal)
General:While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.Please include your current salary and salary expectations.