BI Developer / Database Analyst (Ref CH580)

Ref: CH580 Our client a Geospatial Tech Company is looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented Business Intelligence Developer/Database Analyst to join the Data and Business Intelligence team. Your primary activities would be maintaining an existing set of reports, developing new reports, importing data from multiple data sources into an existing set of schemas and forming part of a growing Business Intelligence footprint.We are looking for someone with a love of all things data, an appreciation of well represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail.We offer a challenging and progressive environment centered on developing relationships, upskilling teams and embracing new technologies. Education National Diploma in Information Technology, or equivalent NQF6 Relevant Experience (>5 years) in:

Structured Query Language (SQL)

SQL Server Reporting Services

Relational databases

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008 or later

Microsoft Office

Case management

Version control

Client/stakeholder engagement

Advantageous

Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

SQL Server Analysis Services

SQL Server Integration Services

French, Portuguese or Spanish speaking

Personal Attributes

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a multinational environment

Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability

Good communication skills (written & verbal)

General:While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

