Data Scientist

Purpose Statement

To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.

Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data.

Qualifications

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – Electrical/Electronic

Honours Degree in Statistics or Mathematics

Masters Degree in Data Science

Experience

Proven experience in:

2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R

Business analysis and requirements gathering

Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket

Experience in deploying models into production

Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience

Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux

Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS

Knowledge

Minimum:

Solution and experimental design for model development

Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.

Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment

Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree

Relational database technologies

Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Ideal:

Data analysis

Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.

Competencies

Analysing

Working with People

Writing and Reporting

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

