Data Scientist

Purpose Statement
- To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.
- Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data.
Qualifications
- National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – Electrical/Electronic
- Honours Degree in Statistics or Mathematics
- Masters Degree in Data Science
Experience
Proven experience in:
- 2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R
- Business analysis and requirements gathering
- Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in deploying models into production
- Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience
- Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux
- Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Solution and experimental design for model development
- Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.
- Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment
- Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree
- Relational database technologies
- Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within
Ideal:
- Data analysis
- Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.
Competencies
- Analysing
- Working with People
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Learning and Researching
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.