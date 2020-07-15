Data Scientist

Jul 15, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To assist in building and delivering the AI strategy to ensure Capitec is able to compete in a fast changing landscape. Data science will be a key strategic differentiator in the future.
  • Data scientists will help automate and improve processes, create new products and services and assist with improved decision making based on data.

Qualifications

  • National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate
  • Honours Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Engineering – Electrical/Electronic

Qualifications

  • Honours Degree in Statistics or Mathematics
  • Masters Degree in Data Science

Experience
Proven experience in:

  • 2+ years of experience in building machine learning models in Python/R
  • Business analysis and requirements gathering
  • Reproducible coding experience and working with source control tools e.g. Git, Bitbucket
  • Experience in deploying models into production
  • Spark, Hadoop or similar big data coding experience
  • Working in remote environments, e.g. Docker, Linux
  • Working in cloud environments, e.g. Azure, AWS

Knowledge
Minimum:

  • Solution and experimental design for model development
  • Machine learning development and underlying theory and assumptions of techniques.
  • Predictive modelling techniques (statistical and machine learning) and deployment
  • Source control systems e.g. Git, Bitbucket, or Sourcetree
  • Relational database technologies
  • Data Science lifecycle and applicable skills within

Ideal:

  • Data analysis
  • Machine learning model architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Specialist in one or more specific machine learning competencies, e.g. NLP, Deep Learning etc.

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Working with People
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Learning and Researching

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

