IIB Developer (R 250.00 Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ R 380.00 per hour)/R 600 000.00 per annum

IIB Developer (R 250.00 – R 380.00 per hour)/R 600 000.00 per annum

6 – 12 month contract or Permanent

Cape Town

Key concern seeks experienced IIB Developer to join the Team. You must have solid IIB development experience and you will work with a great group of people.

Responsibilities:

5 years of IT experience and at least 3+ Years of experience on IIB (IBM Integration Bus) and IBM MQ

Hands on experience on doing Analysis, Integration Design and document Interface Requirement

Working experience on SOAP UI and Postman

Working experience on RFHUTIL and DB (SQL Server and DB2)

Working experience on MQ Explorer

Experience working with integration solutions as a Developer and Designer

Extensive knowledge about appointed integration infrastructure components

Detailed knowledge of IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus v10

Knowledge in Integration Development Routine

Knowledge in governance regarding integration solutions

Demonstrable Experience with creating, performance tuning, and troubleshooting message flows

Experience in IBM API Connect and DataPower would be an added advantageous

Preferably any certification in IBM Integration Tools

Minimum Requirements

Education:

Technical Degree from a recognized University or equivalent education

Relevant certifications in IBM Integration Tools

Soft Skills:

Analytical thinking, good communication skills (Both oral and written), result orientation, good team player & technical mentoring skills

Contact Tracy du Randt

