IIB Developer (R 250.00 Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ R 380.00 per hour)/R 600 000.00 per annum

Jul 15, 2020

IIB Developer (R 250.00 – R 380.00 per hour)/R 600 000.00 per annum

6 – 12 month contract or Permanent

Cape Town

Key concern seeks experienced IIB Developer to join the Team.  You must have solid IIB development experience and you will work with a great group of people.

Responsibilities:

  • 5 years of IT experience and at least 3+ Years of experience on IIB (IBM Integration Bus) and IBM MQ
  • Hands on experience on doing Analysis, Integration Design and document Interface Requirement
  • Working experience on SOAP UI and Postman
  • Working experience on RFHUTIL and DB (SQL Server and DB2)
  • Working experience on MQ Explorer
  • Experience working with integration solutions as a Developer and Designer
  • Extensive knowledge about appointed integration infrastructure components
  • Detailed knowledge of IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus v10
  • Knowledge in Integration Development Routine
  • Knowledge in governance regarding integration solutions
  • Demonstrable Experience with creating, performance tuning, and troubleshooting message flows
  • Experience in IBM API Connect and DataPower would be an added advantageous
  • Preferably any certification in IBM Integration Tools

Minimum Requirements

Education:

  • Technical Degree from a recognized University or equivalent education
  • Preferably any certification in IBM Integration Tools
  • Relevant certifications in IBM Integration Tools

Soft Skills:

  • Analytical thinking, good communication skills (Both oral and written), result orientation, good team player & technical mentoring skills

Contact Tracy du Randt (contact number) and email your cv (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position