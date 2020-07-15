IIB Developer (R 250.00 Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ R 380.00 per hour)/R 600 000.00 per annum

IIB Developer (R 250.00 – R 380.00 per hour)/R 600 000.00 per annum
6 – 12 month contract or Permanent
Cape Town
Key concern seeks experienced IIB Developer to join the Team. You must have solid IIB development experience and you will work with a great group of people.
Responsibilities:
- 5 years of IT experience and at least 3+ Years of experience on IIB (IBM Integration Bus) and IBM MQ
- Hands on experience on doing Analysis, Integration Design and document Interface Requirement
- Working experience on SOAP UI and Postman
- Working experience on RFHUTIL and DB (SQL Server and DB2)
- Working experience on MQ Explorer
- Experience working with integration solutions as a Developer and Designer
- Extensive knowledge about appointed integration infrastructure components
- Detailed knowledge of IBM MQ and IBM Integration Bus v10
- Knowledge in Integration Development Routine
- Knowledge in governance regarding integration solutions
- Demonstrable Experience with creating, performance tuning, and troubleshooting message flows
- Experience in IBM API Connect and DataPower would be an added advantageous
- Preferably any certification in IBM Integration Tools
Minimum Requirements
Education:
- Technical Degree from a recognized University or equivalent education
- Preferably any certification in IBM Integration Tools
- Relevant certifications in IBM Integration Tools
Soft Skills:
- Analytical thinking, good communication skills (Both oral and written), result orientation, good team player & technical mentoring skills
Contact Tracy du Randt (contact number) and email your cv (email address)