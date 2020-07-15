ENVIRONMENT: If you want your coding to make a real difference, then a dynamic HealthTech company wants you as their next Intermediate Backend Software Engineer. Joining their innovative & tightknit team, you will help build a critical real-time communication platform, participating in the planning and delivery of a scalable & reliable architecture. You will require 3 years’ Backend Dev experience in a commercial environment – preferably with external users, Java/Kotlin, Linux, distributed Source Control systems, strong relational database experience, REST services and message queues. DUTIES: Core Tasks – Contribution to the scalable and reliable architecture.

Development and maintenance of the core backend components.

Establishing automated deployment and testing processes.

Integration with third party systems. Develop and maintain the core system components of the communication platform.

Contribute to architecting and deploying a system that can scale according to demand with the necessary fault tolerance and redundancy structures in place.

Manage deployment to cloud providers.

Ensure databases are designed and performing optimally.

Research and evaluate new technologies, components and tools for inclusion in our environment.

Involvement in the full software development lifecycle, including – Agile processes:

SCRUM and sprint planning.

Continuous integration and automated deployment.

Maintain an automated testing environment. Planning and architecture. Maintaining production systems.

REQUIREMENTS: At least 3 years of Backend development experience in a commercial environment (preferably one with external users).

Java / Kotlin experience.

Familiarity with deployment to Linux environments.

Competent in using distributed Source Control systems.

Strong Relational Database experience.

Message queues and REST Services. Advantageous – Cloud platform experience.

Worked with Akka.

Event-driven architecture and CQRS.

Event-driven architecture and CQRS.

Microservices Architecture experience.