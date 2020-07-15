Intermediate .NET Developer

Jul 15, 2020

Mid-level C# .NET Developer

Based in Cape Town, this software development company develops systems used across 30 countries world-wide by private and public companies to help integrate land registries.

These fully scalable solutions help curb corruption across the mining, farming, development sector and are dominating the market, with a team of highly analytical, passionate developers to back the growth.

Think you’re up for a new challenge?

Role & Responsibilities

You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which is then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.
We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in a team within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software. We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills.

Skills & Qualifications

  • Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
  • Application development within the web environment
  • ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]
  • Structured Query Language
  • Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
  • Working knowledge of JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous)
  • Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems
  • Visual Studio 2010 or later
  • MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later
  • IIS 6 or later.

Benefits

  • Performance bonus
  • The best coffee, pop up cafe on premise
  • No dress code
  • Smart team of developers
  • DevDaze
  • Hackspace
  • Internet allowance

Please note that interviews are taking place via Google Hangouts during lock-down.

If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered.

