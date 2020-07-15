Mobile Application Developer (iOS & Android)

|
ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic IoT business, providing cutting-edge tech solutions to the Home Security sector, seeks a highly talented Mobile Application Developer with strong iOS & Android to join its team. Your core role will be to work on building the next iteration of their current app to allow users to connect to their next generation of home security products to standalone LoRaWAN panic buttons and other interesting IoT sensors. You will require a Software Development related tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ Software/Mobile App Development with 2 years’ Cordova/React Native/VueJS. Any LoRaWAN experience will prove hugely beneficial.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.