Mobile Application Developer (iOS & Android)

ENVIRONMENT: A dynamic IoT business, providing cutting-edge tech solutions to the Home Security sector, seeks a highly talented Mobile Application Developer with strong iOS & Android to join its team. Your core role will be to work on building the next iteration of their current app to allow users to connect to their next generation of home security products to standalone LoRaWAN panic buttons and other interesting IoT sensors. You will require a Software Development related tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ Software/Mobile App Development with 2 years’ Cordova/React Native/VueJS. Any LoRaWAN experience will prove hugely beneficial. DUTIES: Build and maintain mobile applications.

Post small updates for internal approval.

App store approval.

Work with UI team members to increase client app utility and experience.

Add new product integration and onboarding for product lines. REQUIREMENTS: Relevant tertiary level education in Software Development.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Software / Mobile App Development.

At least 2 years’ experience with Cordova/React Native/VueJS.

LoRaWAN experience preferred.