Senior BI Developer

This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.
Requirements
– Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.
– BCom/BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) desirable but not essential.
– Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.
– Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these:
– Knowledge & understanding of: Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution.
– Understanding and applying relevant data modelling with governance and best practices.
– Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques.
– Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management.
– Visualization tools.
– Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years’ experience.
– Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.
– Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.
– Strong database understanding.
– Analytical skills and problem solving skills.
– Adopting a different perspective or mindset -; broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise.
Responsibilities and work outputs
– Receive requirements from BI Manager, business stakeholders or directly from client.
– Analyze requirements and use ability of existing data warehouse structures to meet requirements.
– Design data models or enhancements to existing data tables following best practice such as Ralph Kimball/Inmon Modelling.
– Ensure that drill-through capability to source data is always possible.
– Get sign-off from BI Manager on proposed design.
– Develop code in accordance with the department’s design conventions including naming conventions and formatting conventions.
– Test and QA data against source systems to ensure accuracy after development.
– Obtain business stakeholder and client testing of results.
– Obtain sign-off from business stakeholders and/or BI Manager on database development carried out.
– Promote scripts through version control to production data warehouse.
– Ensure no operational code relies on development environment.
– Continuously research, evaluate and test new technologies to provide more efficient and adaptable solutions.
– Adhere to POPI and privacy of information.
– Development and maintenance of dynamic BI Reports, dash boards and stories to different audiences.
– Develop and maintain efficient models within the BI framework.
– Validation of information within produced reports.
– Timely distribution of reports (within SLA and internal BI guidelines) in agreed formats.
– Constant investigation and collaboration with Momentum Metropolitan Health Business with respect to information needs.
– Feeding back information needs to BI team in order to ensure that data is available for reporting and statistics.
– In consultation with the users at whom the models are targeted, design and modify the models until they are ready for use.
– In collaboration with MMH Health management, identify standard reporting needs and design self-service reports to be placed on the intranet.
– In collaboration with MMH Health management, identify dimensional drill-through paths and develop appropriate dynamic reports.
– Ensure that client Scheme management (Board of Trustees) has access to high level statistics housed in summary tables as agreed from time to time.
– Supporting and development of Regulatory Reporting.
– Ensure that documentation is done according to internal BI rules and procedures.
– Test and validate all solutions.
– Providing technical support to users of the MMH Health suite of BI tools.
– Conduct and organize training sessions in the use of the MMH Health suite of BI tools.
– Ensure the business stakeholders are well trained and understand how to use BI solution designed for them.
Competencies required
– Business Acumen
– Client/Stakeholder Commitment
– Drive for Results
– Leads Change and Innovation
– Motivating and Inspiring Team
– Strategic Thinking
– Collaboration
– Impact and Influence
– Self-Awareness and Insight
– Diversity and Inclusiveness
– Growing Talent
– Strong Written Skills.
– Effective Time Management.
– Creative Mind.
– Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills.
– Effective Inter-Personal Skills.
– Presentation Skills.
– Effective facilitation of Meetings.
– Ability to learn and adapt quickly to a fast-paced and changing environment.
– Effective Project Management.
– Ability to deal with stress and urgency.
Additional Information
Shortlisted candidates will be subject to the following statutory checks:
– ITC Checks
– Reference Checks
– Qualification Checks
– Psychometric Assessments
We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.