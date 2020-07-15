Senior BI Developer

This role requires a person who is passionate, creative, pushes the boundaries, and challenges the status quo, who helps the organization to find efficient and pro-active solutions in support of business processes and decision making.

Requirements

– Grade12/Matric/Equivalent.

– BCom/BSc Computer Science/Information Systems) BTech (Information Technology) or MSc (Computer Science) desirable but not essential.

– Minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience in Business Intelligence.

– Added with at least 5 years’ experience in any of Data Warehousing, Software Development Database Administration (DBA) or a combination of these:

– Knowledge & understanding of: Planning, designing and data architecting a business solution.

– Understanding and applying relevant data modelling with governance and best practices.

– Data warehouse Concepts and Techniques.

– Technical Documenting Business, Data Analysis and effective project management.

– Visualization tools.

– Strong Structured Query Language (SQL) with at least 2 years’ experience.

– Business Intelligence Suite, Cognos or Business Objects PowerBI, Qlik, tableau or any related tools.

– Any programming language including Java, C++, C#.

– Strong database understanding.

– Analytical skills and problem solving skills.

– Adopting a different perspective or mindset -; broader and more team-oriented with an eye to impact on the enterprise.

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Receive requirements from BI Manager, business stakeholders or directly from client.

– Analyze requirements and use ability of existing data warehouse structures to meet requirements.

– Design data models or enhancements to existing data tables following best practice such as Ralph Kimball/Inmon Modelling.

– Ensure that drill-through capability to source data is always possible.

– Get sign-off from BI Manager on proposed design.

– Develop code in accordance with the department’s design conventions including naming conventions and formatting conventions.

– Test and QA data against source systems to ensure accuracy after development.

– Obtain business stakeholder and client testing of results.

– Obtain sign-off from business stakeholders and/or BI Manager on database development carried out.

– Promote scripts through version control to production data warehouse.

– Ensure no operational code relies on development environment.

– Continuously research, evaluate and test new technologies to provide more efficient and adaptable solutions.

– Adhere to POPI and privacy of information.

– Development and maintenance of dynamic BI Reports, dash boards and stories to different audiences.

– Develop and maintain efficient models within the BI framework.

– Validation of information within produced reports.

– Timely distribution of reports (within SLA and internal BI guidelines) in agreed formats.

– Constant investigation and collaboration with Momentum Metropolitan Health Business with respect to information needs.

– Feeding back information needs to BI team in order to ensure that data is available for reporting and statistics.

– In consultation with the users at whom the models are targeted, design and modify the models until they are ready for use.

– In collaboration with MMH Health management, identify standard reporting needs and design self-service reports to be placed on the intranet.

– In collaboration with MMH Health management, identify dimensional drill-through paths and develop appropriate dynamic reports.

– Ensure that client Scheme management (Board of Trustees) has access to high level statistics housed in summary tables as agreed from time to time.

– Supporting and development of Regulatory Reporting.

– Ensure that documentation is done according to internal BI rules and procedures.

– Test and validate all solutions.

– Providing technical support to users of the MMH Health suite of BI tools.

– Conduct and organize training sessions in the use of the MMH Health suite of BI tools.

– Ensure the business stakeholders are well trained and understand how to use BI solution designed for them.

Competencies required

– Business Acumen

– Client/Stakeholder Commitment

– Drive for Results

– Leads Change and Innovation

– Motivating and Inspiring Team

– Strategic Thinking

– Collaboration

– Impact and Influence

– Self-Awareness and Insight

– Diversity and Inclusiveness

– Growing Talent

– Strong Written Skills.

– Effective Time Management.

– Creative Mind.

– Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills.

– Effective Inter-Personal Skills.

– Presentation Skills.

– Effective facilitation of Meetings.

– Ability to learn and adapt quickly to a fast-paced and changing environment.

– Effective Project Management.

– Ability to deal with stress and urgency.

Additional Information

