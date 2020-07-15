Senior Software Engineer

If you are looking for a fast-paced environment where your input is valued and makes a difference, then embark on a journey of a lifetime with our client!Our client is a simple, real-time EFT payment solution, that allows the consumer access to make secure, instant payments directly into a merchant’s bank account. This payment gateway facilitates transactions via eCommerce, mobile, eBilling, and in-store transactions.What the job entails:Our client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer, to collaborate with other developers in writing well-designed, testable code. You will be working with a team of passionate technology professionals, developing with modern technologies and solving tough problems.Responsibilities: • Proven work experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer• Ability to develop software in C# and other programming languages (polyglots preferred)• Excellent knowledge of relational databases, SQL and ORM technologies (EF, NHibernate)• Knowledge of NoSQL databases such as Redis, Riak, MongoDB, and others.• Experience developing web applications, with a good understanding of how the web works• Proven experience in high-scale applications and an understanding of the practices and approaches that are employed in scaling applications beneficial.• Experience with unit testing, knowledge of applying test-driven development beneficial• Understanding DevOps principals and how to apply them practically beneficial.• Experience in cloud services preferred – AWS, Azure.• Experience with containerization (Docker/Kubernetes) highly beneficial.• Must have an IT Diploma or Degree• At least 5 years work-related experience• Experience working with agile methodologies – a true believer.The benefits Highly enthusiastic, energetic and very positive environment.

