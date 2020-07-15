Senior Test Analyst

If you are looking for a fast-paced environment where your input is valued and makes a difference, then embark on a journey of a lifetime with our client! Our client is a simple, real-time EFT payment solution, that allows the consumer access to make secure, instant payments directly into a merchant’s bank account. This payment gateway facilitates transactions via eCommerce, mobile, eBilling, and in-store transactions.Job Description The Senior Test Analyst will be responsible for the full implementation of a Test strategy for the team working on a number of business-critical applications. You will be overseeing the building, integrating, and running of the test function for a number of exciting, cutting-edge projects that are currently in their conception. The successful Test Analyst for this position will have strong and established experience of the software test life cycle and will be a proven expert in web testing from both a manual and an automation standpoint.You Will:

Create and execute test plans within an agile environment

Manage testing throughout the SDLC

Map functional requirements to test cases

Automate manual tests for applications

Documentation and execution of acceptance, regression, functional and stress testing of the system

Liaise with stakeholders to resolve test issues and application enhancements

Risk-based testing and prioritisation

Develop Software Test Specifications, test reports and validation protocols for unit, integration, and performance testing

Review requirements, specifications, user documentation, and other projects documentation to assure the quality of the products and tests to be developed

Ensure proper version control and configuration management

Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation

As a senior member of the team, the ability to provide mentorship and guidance is a must

You Have:

5 + years job-related experience

Proven experience with tools such as SoapUI, Selenium, and JMeter an advantage

Experience working within agile frameworks such as Scrum

Exposure to load or performance testing

ISEB or ISTQB Certification (Foundation) (Not negotiable)

Must have a 3-year IT diploma or relevant degree

Our DNA

We are a team that supports each other through this journey with respect and dignity no matter our background or where we from. We do not discriminate, exclude, or speak poorly of others. We uplift and value our relationships by being courteous, kind, and considerate. We deliver honestly on our commitments. We own our actions, and we accept accountability for our decisions. We are open to new opportunities and new learning. There is so much more to explore. Together we combine our knowledge and efforts, encouraging creativity into building the Unicorn we aspire to be. Through persistence, commitment, grit, endurance, and hard work, we strive to give out our best selves in the most passionate sense because we know that the effort, we put in today will get us closer to our achievements tomorrow.

