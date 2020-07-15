SQL Developer

Join a stable, international organisation who are passionate about delivering quality code and team collaboration. Currently working from home, you will be given an internet allowance and supplied with basic office equipment required to get the job done at home until returning back to their head offices in Cape Town on an agreed upon date.

The BI team is small at the moment and requires someone who is able to manage themselves and take ownership of tasks. The larger IT team is made up of about 35 developers (including .NET), BA’s, testers, PM’s and highly skilled technical managers who are eager to help the team and follow an open door policy.

Technical requirements

– 5 years SQL development

– Experience with T-SQL is essential (min 4 years’)

– Knowledge and understanding of ETL

– SSRS/SSIS experience is a bonus

Next steps

To be considered fro this role, please send your updated CV to (email address) before July 31st and I will arrange a time to call you if shortlisted.

Good luck with your application!

