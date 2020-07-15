Web Front-end Developer – Cape Town

Web Front-end Developer

Cape Town

Join my client in the online gaming business as a Senior Web front-end developer (NodeJS Experience needed) and share your passion for all things technical with like minded IT specialists in a new, exciting environment!

Get creative and bring your unique ideas and methods onto the team – where growth, self-improvement and out-the-box thinking is encouraged.

Role & Responsibilities

Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Code Reviews

Maintain existing code base and substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Skills & Qualifications

React

Redux

Javascript

HTML/CSS

Restful API

Node.js

Benefits

Flexible working hours

Remote working at managers discretion

15 – 18 days leave

Secure parking

Medical & Pension (Optional)

Casual Dress

Casual, relaxed and flexible working environment

