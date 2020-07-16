Analyst Programmer

Job Advert Summary

Relevant Diploma or Degree.

Minimum of 5 years’ coding experience using Visual Studio 2015 (or higher): MVC, C#, HTML, JSON, CSS.

Efficient in Microsoft SQ 2015 (or higher) and creation of relational databases.

Microsoft Dynamics would be advantageous.

A keen interest in the latest technologies and mobile development.

Ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise.

Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

The ability to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Ability to focus on client needs and satisfaction.

Ability to analyse numerical data and all other sources of information.Key OutputsManage the gathering, documentation and analysis of business requirements.

Document Functional and Technical design specifications.

Design programs in accordance with agreed standards.

Develop software solutions using agreed software programming languages and frameworks according to the approved Mediclinic Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Perform unit testing of programs to ensure the output meets business functional requirements.

Manage program maintenance by debugging problems and correcting coding errors.

Trouble shoot program functional errors and determine root cause program coding errors.

Database design.Other InformationCandidates who are interested in applying for this position, can apply directly at https://mediclinic.erecruit.co

Please ensure that your profile is complete and up to date with the latest information, before applying.

For any online support, please contact the Mediclinic Career Centre at (contact number)

