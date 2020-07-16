Senior Project Manager

Purpose Statement
Responsible for the successful management and delivery of large and complex, high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed to. These projects often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration, including the co-ordination of different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.Experience
Minimum:
- At least 8 -10 years’ proven project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant qualification in Project Management or Project Management Certification (i.e. Prince 2, Agile, DSDM, Atern)
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- PMI Accredited Project Management Certification
Knowledge
Minimum:
General knowledge of :
- Knowledge of project management systems and procedures (i.e. MS Project; PowerPoint; EPM)
- Knowledge of project management related terminology & guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM)
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Project management methodologies
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM, JIRA)
- Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)
- Systems integration in an open IT system environment
- Banking industry knowledge
- Understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders.
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Attention to Detail
- Leadership Skills
- Change Management Skills
Competencies
- Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising_Managing Resources
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress
- Working with People_Sharing Information
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Working with People_Resolving Conflict
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Working with People_Adapting to Others
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Persuading and Influencing
- Planning and Organising
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Writing and Reporting_Composing and Writing Text
- Working with People_Teaching
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation
- Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities
- Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People_Attentive Listening
- Writing and Reporting
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
- Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People
- Working with People_Managing from a Distance
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure
- Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
- Working with People_Supporting Coworkers
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
- Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals