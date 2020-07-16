Senior Project Manager

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the successful management and delivery of large and complex, high-priority projects or a combination of projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed to. These projects often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration, including the co-ordination of different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.Experience

Minimum:

At least 8 -10 years’ proven project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant qualification in Project Management or Project Management Certification (i.e. Prince 2, Agile, DSDM, Atern)

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

PMI Accredited Project Management Certification

Knowledge

Minimum:

General knowledge of :

Knowledge of project management systems and procedures (i.e. MS Project; PowerPoint; EPM)

Knowledge of project management related terminology & guidelines (i.e. Prince 2; Agile DSDM)

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Project management methodologies

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM, JIRA)

Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)

Systems integration in an open IT system environment

Banking industry knowledge

Understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders.

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Problem solving skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Attention to Detail

Leadership Skills

Change Management Skills

Competencies

Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Working with People

Planning and Organising_Managing Resources

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations

Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Managing Stress

Working with People_Sharing Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers

Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations

Working with People_Resolving Conflict

Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks

Working with People_Adapting to Others

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Working with People_Showing Caring and Understanding

Deciding and Initiating Action

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Persuading and Influencing

Planning and Organising

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Writing and Reporting_Composing and Writing Text

Working with People_Teaching

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People_Demonstrating Appreciation

Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities

Working with People_Demonstrating Self-Insight and Awareness

Relating and Networking

Working with People_Attentive Listening

Writing and Reporting

Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams

Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively

Working with People_Assessing and Understanding People

Working with People_Managing from a Distance

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Displaying Confidence and Composure

Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression

Working with People_Supporting Coworkers

Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions

Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks_Demonstrating Tenacity and Perseverance

Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs

Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

