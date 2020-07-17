Business Analyst (Product Design) (CH581)

Ref: CH581Our client is an exciting, fast-growing, and established cloud IT business based in Somerset West. The company is a leading provider of Data Management software, designed to make their customers’ lives simpler, safer and smarter as they wrestle with the daily challenges of a data-centric world. To achieve this mission, they are expanding our energetic and passionate product function with the creation of an important new role.We are looking for a talented Business Analyst to join the Product Design team to own the collection, definition and articulation of market and stakeholder requirements, creating executable product specifications, wireframes and user flows. Critical to the success of the role will be the ability to engage our customers, partners, prospects, staff and developers to illicit a high level of clarity and precision in order to deliver the highest impact in the development cycle.You will be creatively analytical, able to think creatively but support ideas with firm facts and research backed logic. You will be comfortable collaborating with designers, developers, architects, and the clients. As Business Analyst, you will drive the team to constantly improve our processes, get closer to the market and increase the cadence of software delivery. You will work within a strong and forward-thinking team, focussed on the mission of delivering category defining software.In order to be successful, you will need to be an excellent communicator, ruthlessly focussed, creative and execution driven.This role reports to the Head of UX Design Responsibilities

Defines effective processes for the capture, review, and approval of requirements.

Helps drive strong scope management disciplines including prioritization and sequencing.

Assists in development and execution of standardized, repeatable test processes.

Plays key role in creating and executing across functional groups to coordinate efforts.

Supports Product SMEs with input and direction on UX best practices, competitors’ products, legal requirements.

Gathers, organises and synthesizes large amounts of information from various sources.

Working with stakeholders to understand their needs, concerns and the environment that they operate in.

Effectively communicate requirements to stakeholders, managing conflicts, issues and changes in order to ensure that stakeholders and project team members remain in agreement on solution scope and actual needs.

Effectively identify and define business needs and problems/issues to enable a feasible solution scope to be developed.

Determine the effectiveness of proposed solutions including the identification any associated risks as well as the risk for not implementing the solution.

Working closely with the UX specialists, develop documentation including business requirements. documents and models; concept papers; design specifications and delivery of learning’s to end user.

Convert business needs into functional designs and lead business stakeholders towards functional design decisions in collaboration with our UX specialists.

Employee specification Knowledge and Experience

2+ years demonstrated experience with SaaS or UX centric projects serving as Business Analyst or related role

Experience of working in a fast pace b2b environment

Experience working with third-party vendors with an understanding of systems integration

Personal Attributes:

Strong analytical skills, problem solving, and documentation skills with keen ability to interpret business needs and translate them into application and operational requirements in business terms

Strong communications skills, verbal and written, and is able to convey complex issues in a concise manner

Must be organized and capable of tracking /managing multiple high priority issues simultaneously

Highly self-sufficient; a strong self-starter; logical, methodical, and has strong interest in process improvement

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

