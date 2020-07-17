Intermediate .NET Developer

Mid-level C# .NET Developer
Based in Cape Town, this software development company develops systems used across 30 countries world-wide by private and public companies to help integrate land registries.
These fully scalable solutions help curb corruption across the mining, farming, development sector and are dominating the market, with a team of highly analytical, passionate developers to back the growth.
Think you’re up for a new challenge?
Role & Responsibilities
You would join an established and engaging team that has embarked on an exciting journey of developing Web-based APIs to deliver our product, which is then consumed by the client-side modules we are building using Angular 2.
We are looking for smart people who can get things done, to work in a team within a strong process infrastructure, where you will be required to contribute to extending & maintaining our software. We offer a diverse, challenging, engaging and informative environment, as a platform for significantly improving your development skills.
Skills & Qualifications
- Software design & implementation using OOP techniques
- Application development within the web environment
- ASP.Net and C#/VB.Net [legacy code maintained in VB.Net]
- Structured Query Language
- Working knowledge of HTML & CSS
- Working knowledge of JavaScript (Knockout/Angular/jQuery are advantageous)
- Working in a Scrum team on large enterprise systems
- Visual Studio 2010 or later
- MS SQL Server 2008R2 or later
- IIS 6 or later.
Benefits
- Performance bonus
- The best coffee, pop up cafe on premise
- No dress code
- Smart team of developers
- DevDaze
- Hackspace
- Internet allowance
Please note that interviews are taking place via Google Hangouts during lock-down.
If you would like to find out more about this opportunity, send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered.