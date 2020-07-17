Senior PHP Developer

Senior PHP DeveloperWe are looking for a Senior Level PHP Developer to join our clients growing team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years experience in PHP development, eager to learn and be an innovative thinker that can work in a team environment.Responsibilities: Assist with building and maintaining back-end systemsTesting the Systems including the mobile App which integrate with the Back End API’sAssist with code changes to external API’s.Systems analysis and designSoftware support when requiredWork with team to ensure we optimize and build scalable software solutions.Requirements: 5 years+ working PHP developmentMySQL and any other relevant database exposure.Understanding of MVC architecture.Have worked with at least 1 PHP frameworkHTML5, CSSjQuery / JavaScriptAJAX / Dynamic Web contentREST API / Web servicesExperience with Source control systems like GIT or SVNBonus points: Yii framework experienceKendo UI experienceReact Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position