Senior Software Developer – C#/.Net

We’re looking for an innovative and experienced senior developer to join the Saratoga team. The developer will lead a project team to deliver on systems and features requested by a Product Owner in an Agile project environment. Architect and consult on system design, technologies and processes and liaise between Business Analysts, Product Owners and the development team. Depending on the project, the developer will be based at Saratoga or at client sites.

Qualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential:

– 4-8 years hands on development experience

– C# / .Net experience essential

– Microsoft SQL Server experience

– Team leadership experience

– Working knowledge of SOLID Principles & Design Patterns

Advantageous:

– Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

– Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

– Entity Framework

– Git Source Control

– Agile & Test Driven Development experience

– Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience

– Scrum master certification or experience running scrum team

– Financial industry exposure

Attributes

– Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

– Ability to pick up new technologies easily

– Proven people management skills

– Analytical as well as strong development skills

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Responsive to change

– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

