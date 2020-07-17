Looking for a Systems Administrator for one of my clients within the Telecoms sector to be based in Cape Town CBD.Qualification:
- IT Diploma
- MCSE 2016/MCITP
- ComPTIA A+
- ComPTIA N+
Responsibilities:
- Supporting all back office related products eg Active Directory, SQL, ServiceDesk ticketing system, Anti-Virus, SCCM, VM Ware, Citrix.
- Supporting an Office 365 cloud environment and Identities.
- Installing, configuring, updating and maintaining server software/hardware.
- Managing technical services of Windows network infrastructure, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Group Policy and SCCM.
- Maintaining security within the network (FortiClient, Mimecast).
- Maintaining and assisting with the IT infrastructure (LAN cabling, Server Room related).
- Monitoring & ensuring uptime of the IT infrastructure.
- Assist with all IT projects including Upgrades (Server OS, Applications, etc) & Rollouts/Migrations.
- Assist with Risk /Governance related tasks and projects.
