Systems Administrator

Jul 17, 2020

Looking for a Systems Administrator for one of my clients within the Telecoms sector to be based in Cape Town CBD.Qualification:

  • IT Diploma
  • MCSE 2016/MCITP
  • ComPTIA A+
  • ComPTIA N+

Responsibilities:

  • Supporting all back office related products eg Active Directory, SQL, ServiceDesk ticketing system, Anti-Virus, SCCM, VM Ware, Citrix.
  • Supporting an Office 365 cloud environment and Identities.
  • Installing, configuring, updating and maintaining server software/hardware.
  • Managing technical services of Windows network infrastructure, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Group Policy and SCCM.
  • Maintaining security within the network (FortiClient, Mimecast).
  • Maintaining and assisting with the IT infrastructure (LAN cabling, Server Room related).
  • Monitoring & ensuring uptime of the IT infrastructure.
  • Assist with all IT projects including Upgrades (Server OS, Applications, etc) & Rollouts/Migrations.
  • Assist with Risk /Governance related tasks and projects.

Please note: if you haven’t heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessfully.

