Systems Administrator

Looking for a Systems Administrator for one of my clients within the Telecoms sector to be based in Cape Town CBD.Qualification:

IT Diploma

MCSE 2016/MCITP

ComPTIA A+

ComPTIA N+

Responsibilities:

Supporting all back office related products eg Active Directory, SQL, ServiceDesk ticketing system, Anti-Virus, SCCM, VM Ware, Citrix.

Supporting an Office 365 cloud environment and Identities.

Installing, configuring, updating and maintaining server software/hardware.

Managing technical services of Windows network infrastructure, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP, Group Policy and SCCM.

Maintaining security within the network (FortiClient, Mimecast).

Maintaining and assisting with the IT infrastructure (LAN cabling, Server Room related).

Monitoring & ensuring uptime of the IT infrastructure.

Assist with all IT projects including Upgrades (Server OS, Applications, etc) & Rollouts/Migrations.

Assist with Risk /Governance related tasks and projects.

